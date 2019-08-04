Cambridge Folk Festival: Thousands of fans turn out
Thousands of music fans have gathered at the 55th Cambridge Folk Festival.
The event, which bills itself as one of the longest-running and most famous folk festivals, attracts about 14,000 revellers each year.
Folk legend Ralph McTell headlined Thursday night's slot at the four-day festival at Cherry Hinton Hall, which he first played 50 years ago.
McTell, best known for his 1974 hit Streets of London, described it as a "very special festival".
"I still get nervous performing at the event," he said. "It is daunting."
Derbyshire singer Lucy Ward put together the festival's first folk ballet.
- • Festival singers hope to make their names
- • Festival charity gets £750k council bailout
- • More fans tuning in to fake festivals
Over the years she has made regular appearances at Cambridge, a festival which she said was "more important than ever to give audiences the chance to find new acts".
Norwich Americana singer Lucy Grubb headlined The Den stage on Thursday and received a rapturous reception.
She said her Cambridge Folk Festival debut was "truly an honour".
On Friday, Graham Nash of Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash fame, headlined the main stage.
Festival organiser Rebecca Stewart said: "Friday is the first full day of the festival and it feels so alive.
"It was a great opening with the world premiere of the first ever folk ballet, The Sisters of Elva Hill, some lovely performances on The Den stage and we're so excited about three stage one acts: Jose Gonzalez, Graham Nash, and Calexico with Iron & Wine."
BBC Local Radio in the East presenter Sue Marchant, who is working at the festival, said it was a "feast for the ears".
A Cambridge Folk Festival Special will be broadcast on BBC Cambridgeshire later.