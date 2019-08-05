Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Peter Atkins was seen on CCTV at the Royston branch of Tesco

A man who stabbed his son-in-law to death "could be anywhere" after failing to return to a secure hospital from a shopping trip, police have said.

Peter Atkins, 66, who has schizophrenia, was convicted of manslaughter after stabbing Stephen Provoost more than 20 times in 2001.

He was reported missing from Kneesworth House in Cambridgeshire after a visit to Tesco in Royston on Thursday.

Police warned people not to approach him "due to his unpredictable nature".

Atkins broke into his pregnant daughter's home in Rumney, Cardiff, by removing a kitchen window and stabbed her husband as she slept beside him.

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Police warned Atkins, who has schizophrenia, could become aggressive if he does not take his drugs

He told police at the time: "It didn't seem real to me. It was like a dream."

Judge John Griffith Williams QC, presiding over the case at Cardiff Crown Court, described the attack as "mind-chilling".

Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital at about 16:15 BST on Thursday after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco.

Det Insp Dave Savill, from Cambridgeshire Police, said it was "out of character" for him not to return from free time.

"Peter is on twice-daily medication for paranoid schizophrenia and may become aggressive or irritable without his treatment." he said.

Police said he may have taken a train and "could be anywhere", but still has links to Wales.