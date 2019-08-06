Missing secure hospital convict Peter Atkins found in Royston
- 6 August 2019
A killer who went missing from a secure hospital after being allowed to take a shopping trip has been found.
Peter Atkins, 66, who has paranoid schizophrenia, failed to return to Kneesworth House Hospital in Cambridgeshire on Thursday.
Atkins, who was convicted of killing his son-in-law in Cardiff in 2001, had been allowed to go to Tesco in Royston, but did not return.
Police said he was found in the Hertfordshire town at about 08:00 BST.