Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Brian Heron raped and abused a boy for five years

A paedophile who police said raped and assaulted a boy hundreds of times more than 30 years ago has been jailed.

Brian Heron, 72, of London Road, Peterborough, carried out a "catalogue of abuse" against the boy, aged eight, for five years from 1980.

His victim did not tell police about it until 2014.

Heron denied all charges but was found guilty of two counts of rape and five counts of indecent assault, and jailed for 15 years at Cambridge Crown Court.

'Violent man'

The victim told officers Heron had said what was taking place would be "their secret" and "others would be jealous if they knew".

He remembered being too scared to tell Heron to stop and described him as "a violent man".

Police said Heron has 20 previous convictions for sexual offences against children.

His victim first approached police about the abuse in 2014 and Heron was interviewed voluntarily in 2017, but denied the abuse had taken place.

He went on trial in Cambridge at the end of July and was found guilty by a jury.

He was sentenced to 15 years for each count of rape of a boy under the age of 16, and six years for each count of indecent assault of a boy under 14.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Det Con Amanda Sylvester, from Cambridgeshire Police, praised the courage of the victim in coming forward, and said: "No sentence will ever erase what has happened to him, but I hope it will help him move on with the rest of his life."