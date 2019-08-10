Image copyright Ruth Gilbey Image caption A pedestrian hurt in the crash in Cambridge but the extent of their injuries is not known

A pedestrian was hurt when a car smashed through a churchyard wall.

The Volkswagen Polo went through the wall in the grounds of St Giles' Church in Castle Street, Cambridge, at about 10:25 BST.

Cambridgeshire Police said the female pedestrian's injuries were not thought to be serious but an ambulance had been called to the scene.

It is not known if anyone who was in the car was injured. No arrests have been made.

Photos from the scene showed the car perched precariously on top of scattered bricks. Several gravestones could also be seen strewn among the wreckage.

Image copyright Fraser Alcock Image caption The car has been removed from the churchyard wall at St Giles' Church

Officers set up a cordon around the scene and the car was removed at 13:55.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for more details about the victim's injuries.