The parents of a girl who died falling from her horse have said they were "overwhelmed" by people's "love" for their daughter but are warning about unofficial tribute sites.

Iona Sclater, 15, who died at her Cambridgeshire home on Sunday, was one of horse riding's bright stars, a statement from British Eventing said.

Tributes poured in on social media.

However the family has urged people not to donate to "unauthorised" fundraising pages that they have "not sanctioned".

Iona had been on the British Eventing team's long list for both the 2017 and 2019 European Championships for Ponies.

She won a British Eventing Under-18 competition at Stratford Hills in Essex in June on her pony Foxtown Cufflynx.

Image copyright Adam Fanthorpe Image caption Iona's final post on her Instagram account showed her with a horse she rode called Swatchy

As well as a tribute from the organisation, Iona's head teacher at the independent Heritage School in Cambridge said the Year 11 pupil was "excelling academically".

He added: "She was a much loved and respected member of the school community."

Iona's final post on her Instagram account shows a photograph of her with a horse she rode, and the caption: "Find me someone who looks at me the way Swatchy does."

More than 8,600 people have liked the post.

However, Iona's mother Hetty Sclater took to Facebook on Tuesday to warn people about online sites which appeared to be raising funds for tributes, or to pay for her daughter's funeral.

"Some sick individual has set up an Iona Sclater Funeral Fund - Please do not donate," she wrote.

She added: "Charlie [Iona's father] and I have our own plans for a charity which (we) will publish when we are ready."

A post was also added to the teenager's Instagram account, which reads: "There are unauthorised fundraising activities that have appeared and these are not sanctioned so please refrain from donating at this time."

It stated that "Charlie and Hetty are hopeful that the energy and momentum can in due course be turned into a positive legacy for Iona."

The East of England Ambulance Service said they were called to Abington Pigotts, on the border with Hertfordshire, at about 11:30 BST on Sunday to "reports of a child injured in a fall from a horse".

A spokesman said: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the girl died at the scene."