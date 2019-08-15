Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The development would link the historic university towns of Oxford and Cambridge

More than £700m has been earmarked for spending on roads to provide infrastructure for a mega-development across central England.

Up to one million new homes could be built along the Oxford, Milton Keynes, Northampton and Cambridge arc by 2050 under government proposals.

In preparation the government has announced investment in roads from Swindon to Cambridge.

Opponents say the mega-plan will ruin green space the size of Birmingham.

The road scheme includes:

Widening the Bedford western bypass, the Aylesbury Eastern Link Road and the A10, Ely to Cambridge

Junction changes on the A10, Ely to Cambridge, and at Broxbourne and a new junction at the A1139 University Centre, Peterborough

Widening the A505, Vauxhall Way, Luton, and the A43 between Northampton and Kettering

Building the A509 Isham bypass in Northamptonshire and the A5 Towcester Relief Road.

Views are being sought from people and organisations across the region about the transport scheme.

The plan from the National Infrastructure Commission includes the re-opening of the previously closed Oxford to Cambridge railway.

That element is supported by the government and opponents of the wider scheme.