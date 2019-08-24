Image copyright Flo Thomas Image caption Smoke from the fire has blown over the A1M

Firefighters tackling a large building fire have warned drivers and nearby residents to shut their windows due to smoke.

Police have closed the B1043 at Sawtry, near Peterborough, while the fire service deals with the blaze at a factory.

Smoke from the fire, which broke out at about 12:00 BST, has blown on to the A1(M).

Fifteen crews are on scene, including some from Northamptonshire.