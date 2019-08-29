Image copyright Geograph/Robin Stott Image caption Police are monitoring anti-social behaviour by young people in Whittlesey

Adults frustrated by anti-social behaviour have taken matters into their own hands and attacked youths, police said.

Officers have said they are "working hard to identify the culprits" responsible for anti-social behaviour in Whittlesey.

The Cambridgeshire force said it had issued acceptable behaviour contracts, imposing curfews, on several youths.

But they have warned people not to resort to vigilante attacks.

Police said reports of anti-social behaviour in the town included abusive language, inconsiderate cycling and roof climbing.

But they said on Facebook any assaults on children would be investigated, as the Peterborough Telegraph first reported.

"There is information to suggest that people are taking matters into their own hands and as a result adults are assaulting children! This is not necessary and will also be investigated," officers wrote.

Comply with curfew

A force spokeswoman said three acceptable behaviour contracts (ABCs) had recently been issued to children under 16 in the town near Peterborough.

"Conditions of the contracts include not to associate with each other, comply with a curfew between the hours of 8pm and 7am, not to be rude or abusive in a public place and not to enter the grounds of St Mary's Church in Whittlesey," she said.

"We have received one allegation of an adult assaulting someone under the age of 18," she added.

"However no arrests have been made and we are investigating the circumstances."

Between August 2018 and July 2019 there were 222 reports of anti-social behaviour in Whittlesey, making up almost 21% of all reported crime in the town, according to government statistics published on the Police.UK website.