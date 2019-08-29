Image copyright Terry-Harris.com

A fire has engulfed several lorry trailers at a household appliance factory in Peterborough, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky.

The black smoke could be seen from miles around the Hotpoint site in Shrewsbury Avenue.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said eight crews were tackling the blaze at the back of the complex.

There have been reports of explosions being heard since the blaze began shortly before 19:00 BST.

People have been told to avoid the area and nearby residents advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Shrewsbury Avenue, Morley Way and Celta Road have been closed.

Police said no-one had been injured but firefighters expect to be dealing with the blaze into the night.

