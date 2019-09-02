Image copyright PA Image caption The hospital said that patient services were not currently affected

Six people have been treated in hospital after a "substance" spillage at a laboratory block on the site.

The spillage at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge happened at about 11:20 BST, causing the building to be evacuated as a precaution.

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the spillage had involved an "unconfirmed substance".

Six members of staff were treated in A&E for respiratory issues but are now "medically well".

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said those affected would "continue to be monitored".

More than 20 firefighters, including crews from Cambridge, St Neots and Newmarket in Suffolk, were at the scene.

