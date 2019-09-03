Image copyright Google Image caption The mum and daughter were restrained after two men with weapons pushed their way into the home on St John's Street

A mother and her teenage daughter were restrained and assaulted before the suspects stole their car in a "terrifying" village burglary.

Two men armed with weapons pushed their way into the home in Duxford, Cambridgeshire, when the door was answered at about 12:24 BST.

After restraining the 18-year-old and her mother the suspects fled in the family's blue Ford Focus.

It was found abandoned nearby. The two women suffered minor injuries.

It is not yet known if anything else has been stolen during the raid of the home on St John's Street.

Det Insp Susie Hine said: "These incidents are rare in Cambridgeshire, but this has no doubt been terrifying today for the family involved.

"I would appeal for anyone who saw anything suspicious in Duxford, or surrounding areas today, to get in touch with us."