Image copyright Mackenzie Wheeler/City Pub Group Image caption The City Pub Company already owns a number of Cambridge pubs

A riverside pub gutted by fire is to be transformed into a bar with two nine-hole crazy golf courses.

The roof of The Tivoli on Chesterton Road in Cambridge collapsed during the blaze in March 2015, but its frontage remained largely intact.

The building was originally a cinema, dating back to the 1920s.

City Pub Group has been granted permission to redevelop the site. Plans also include a riverside roof terrace and a yoga studio.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The roof of the former cinema collapsed during the fire

Image copyright Mackenzie Wheeler/City Pub Group Image caption The plans include a shuffleboard room and cinema bar

The pub was owned by JD Wetherspoon at the time of the fire, believed to have started in the kitchen.

It has been boarded up ever since and was put on the list of protected public houses on the Cambridge Local Plan in 2018.

The company hopes work will start on the refurbishment next year and to be open for the summer.