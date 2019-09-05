Cambridgeshire

Cambridge pub The Tivoli to become bar with crazy golf

  • 5 September 2019
Artist's impression of rebuilt Tivoli pub Image copyright Mackenzie Wheeler/City Pub Group
Image caption The City Pub Company already owns a number of Cambridge pubs

A riverside pub gutted by fire is to be transformed into a bar with two nine-hole crazy golf courses.

The roof of The Tivoli on Chesterton Road in Cambridge collapsed during the blaze in March 2015, but its frontage remained largely intact.

The building was originally a cinema, dating back to the 1920s.

City Pub Group has been granted permission to redevelop the site. Plans also include a riverside roof terrace and a yoga studio.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption The roof of the former cinema collapsed during the fire
Image copyright Mackenzie Wheeler/City Pub Group
Image caption The plans include a shuffleboard room and cinema bar

The pub was owned by JD Wetherspoon at the time of the fire, believed to have started in the kitchen.

It has been boarded up ever since and was put on the list of protected public houses on the Cambridge Local Plan in 2018.

The company hopes work will start on the refurbishment next year and to be open for the summer.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites