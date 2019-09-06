Image copyright BCH Road Police Image caption The front and rear of the lorry parted ways at a bridge

A dumper truck has crashed and become wedged against a bridge.

The front of the lorry and the rear parted ways on the A1198 at Godmanchester in Cambridgeshire at about 13:30 BST.

The Mick George construction company tipper was left stuck upright against a bridge that carries traffic on the A14.

The road has been closed and the company tweeted to say it was "looking to deal with this in an efficient manner, as quickly as possible".