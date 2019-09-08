Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption People using the nearby A10 have been advised to drive with caution due to smoke

A large fire at a recycling centre could burn "for several days", firefighters have said.

Three Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the blaze on Ely Road in Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, at 00:18 BST.

People using the nearby A10 have been advised to drive with caution due to smoke and nearby residents advised to keep windows shut.

A crew will remain at the scene for the rest of Sunday.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Teams from Cambridge, Cottenham and Chatteris initially attended the incident, which is said to be contained.

In a statement, the fire service said: "The fire is expected to be burning for next few days.

"Motorists are advised to drive cautiously where they see signage around the area. Residents should keep their doors and windows closed if the smoke is impacting them".