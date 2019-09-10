Attempted murder arrest after Lowestoft woman found injured
- 10 September 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found critically injured.
Officers were called to a property in Victoria Road, Lowestoft, at 23:35 BST on Monday where they discovered a woman with a "serious head injury", Suffolk Police said.
She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, by air ambulance, where she is in a critical condition.
Police said they were questioning a 59-year-old man.
The force asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.