Attempted murder arrest after Lowestoft woman found injured

  • 10 September 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found critically injured.

Officers were called to a property in Victoria Road, Lowestoft, at 23:35 BST on Monday where they discovered a woman with a "serious head injury", Suffolk Police said.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, by air ambulance, where she is in a critical condition.

Police said they were questioning a 59-year-old man.

The force asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

