Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption People using the nearby A10 were advised to drive with caution due to drifting smoke on Sunday

A large fire at a recycling centre expected to burn for several days is now out, firefighters have said.

Crews were called to the blaze at the Amey plant on Ely Road in Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, at 00:18 BST on Sunday.

The mound of household waste in a holding area was expected to burn for some time, but the fire service confirmed it was fully extinguished on Monday night.

The cause of the fire was accidental, a spokesman said.