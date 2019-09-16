Image copyright Cambs County Council Image caption Work will begin on the new headquarters in late autumn

Work is due to begin on a new council headquarters building after planning permission was granted.

Cambridgeshire County Council will move from its current home at Shire Hall in Cambridge to Alconbury - more than 20 miles (32km) away.

Work on the new building, which is expected to cost about £18m, will begin later this autumn.

The council said moving from the Cambridge site would save in the region of £60m over 30 years.

The new two-storey headquarters will include 350 desks, meetings spaces, solar panelling and electric car charging points.

Image copyright Google Image caption Shire Hall, off Castle Street, was built in 1933

The authority voted to vacate Shire Hall, which was built in 1933, in March.

There were 35 votes for the move, 21 against, and one abstention.