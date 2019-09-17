Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on a stretch of the B1043

A second man has died after the car they were in hit a tree last week.

Josh Peterson, 19, from Huntingdon, a rear seat passenger, died at the scene on the B1043 near Offord, Cambridgeshire at about 22:45 BST on Thursday.

The driver of the red Astra, Alexander King-Ismail, 24, also from Huntingdon, died in hospital early on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old girl, who was the front seat passenger, was treated for her injuries in hospital and discharged.

Police have asked for anyone with dashcam footage of the crash on the Offord Road, between Offord and Godmanchester, to contact them.