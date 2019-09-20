Eight vehicles destroyed in Farcet suspected arson attack
- 20 September 2019
Eight vehicles and several workshops have been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.
The blaze broke out on Straight Drove, in Farcet, near Peterborough, at about 23:25 BST on Thursday.
Four crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spent more than two hours tackling the blaze. Eight cars, vans and some buildings were gutted.
The fire comes five days after another two cars were thought to have been deliberately torched in the same road.