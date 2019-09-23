Image copyright Adam Fanthorpe Image caption Iona Sclater, 15, was described as a "bright star"

A teenage horse rider died after being crushed by her own pony in a jumping accident, an inquest has found.

Iona Sclater, 15, who died at her Cambridgeshire home on 11 August, was considered one of horse riding's bright stars, British Eventing said.

The inquest into her death heard the pony clipped a hay bale while jumping, somersaulted and landed on Iona. Paramedics were unable to save her.

Assistant coroner Simon Milburn recorded her death was accidental.

The cause of death was given as a crush injury to her chest.

Iona had been on the British Eventing team's long list for both the 2017 and 2019 European Championships for Ponies.

She won a British Eventing Under-18 competition at Stratford Hills in Essex in June.

Image copyright Adam Fanthorpe Image caption Iona's final post on her Instagram account showed her with a horse she rode called Swatchy

The inquest hearing in Huntingdon was told the accident happened at Iona's home, in Abington Pigotts, as she attempted to jump a bale on her pony Jack.

Mr Milburn said she had had Jack for four years and the pair were "used to riding together".

"I'm told Iona attempted to jump and Jack caught the bale at the start of the jump," he said.

He said Iona "landed on the floor on her stomach" and that Jack "somersaulted and landed on top of her".

Mr Milburn said Jack was 14.2 hands (4ft 10in) and the hay bale was 1.32m (4ft 3in) tall.

Image copyright Adam Fanthorpe Image caption Iona Sclater had achieved several impressive results this season

He said Iona lived with her family, who were "avid pony and horse riders", and that she was an "accomplished horse rider".

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, Mr Milburn extended his condolences to Iona's family, who were not present at the hearing.