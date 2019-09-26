Image caption Mark and Tina Harding had been at the lock since Sunday

A couple say they were forced to stay on their narrowboat for five days after a river lock broke.

Tina and Mark Harding had been at Godmanchester Lock on the River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire since Sunday, unable to reach their home mooring in St Neots, eight miles (13km) away.

The Environment Agency said "bespoke" parts were needed to repair the lock and apologised for the inconvenience.

It was fixed on Thursday afternoon and boats can now pass through.

Mrs Harding, 53, said: "We got as far as Godmanchester Lock when someone told us the lock wasn't working on Saturday, and that the Environment Agency had come out and got a boat through."

"Someone from the agency came out and said there was an issue with the gearbox and that it would hopefully be fixed before the next weekend."

Image caption The lock was closed on Saturday

Mrs Harding said they were unable to leave their boat - named A Little Bit Wobbly - for "security reasons".

"This is our home," she said.

"We have no electricity, no water, there's nowhere to empty the toilet - it's getting a bit desperate."

She said the 62ft (19m) boat was too long to turn around and their only alternative was to travel to a marina, but that would "incur costs".

After the lock was fixed, the couple were able to return to their home mooring.

"It feels lovely to be back," said Mrs Harding.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said another boat had become stranded in the lock on Saturday "when the gate stopped operating, rendering the lock impassable".

The agency apologised to the boating community, and later confirmed the lock was fixed at 14:00 BST on Thursday.