Image copyright PA Media Image caption A police cordon was placed around the scene where the man died

Tributes have been paid to a "gentle" grandfather whose death in his own home led to the arrest of two girls, aged 14 and 16, on suspicion of his murder.

The man, in his 80s, named locally as Patrick Marron, died from a cardiac arrest in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.

Police are continuing to treat his death as unexplained.

The two teenage girls have been bailed until 25 October.

Another girl, aged 12, and a man, 20, were also initially arrested on suspicion of murder but released with no further action.

Floral tributes have been left outside Mr Marron's semi-detached home, which remains cordoned off by police.

A neighbour described Mr Marron as an "absolutely fantastic" man who would always help people if he could.

Diane Means, 64, who said she had known Mr Marron for 46 years, said: "You couldn't want for a better man, you really couldn't."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A note left on one bunch of flowers read: "RIP Pat. Always in our thoughts"

"He liked his garden and he loved his cats.

"He ended up with five, six, probably more," she said.

Mrs Means said Mr Marron was a retired road worker who had lived alone since his wife died "a couple of years ago".

He had two sons in their 40s and a number of grandchildren, she said.

Her husband, Peter Means, 66, added: "He was gentle, absolutely friendly, one of my very best mates.

"Whatever happened, it's a horrible way for a nice guy to lose his life."

A post-mortem examination expected to take place on Wednesday.