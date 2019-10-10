Image copyright MID SUFFOLK DC Image caption Needham Lake in Suffolk is to get its own visitor centre

Plans for a £600,000 visitor centre at the most-visited attraction in the East of England are to go on display later.

Mid Suffolk District Council is inviting bids to manage the business at Needham Lake on a 10-year lease.

The former gravel pit, on a 13 hectare (32 acre) site on the edge of the River Gipping at Needham Market, had more than 376,000 visitors in 2018.

Plans for centre are due to go on show to the public at the town's community centre on Thursday afternoon.

The site, comprising several small islands and wildlife habitats, has been owned and managed by the council since 1980.

Image copyright MID SUFFOLK DC Image caption An artist's impression of the new visitor centre at Needham Lake

A council spokesman said the visitor centre, including a cafe and toilets, would "boost the number of visitors to the lake each year, supporting the local economy and encouraging more people to enjoy a range of outdoor leisure pursuits".

It is expected to open by summer 2020.

Image copyright Google Image caption The lake and amenities have been managed by Mid Suffolk District Council since 1980

Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities and housing, described Needham Lake as "a wonderful attraction" and called on people to ensure the project reflected the view of the community.

Bids for the management of the centre close on 25 October.