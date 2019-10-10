Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Police said the suspect fell into brambles and had "pretty nasty cuts to ALL areas of his body"

A naked suspect who ran off from officers then fell into brambles and nettles has been advised to "wear some pants to bed" by the force.

Police had gone to the 19-year-old's house in Eaton Socon, Cambridgeshire to arrest him, but said he "made off... completely naked".

This proved a "poor decision" as he fell into brambles and had "pretty nasty cuts to ALL areas of his body".

Officers arrested the man then posted the hashtag "pass me the dockleaf".

"The male made off from the address completely naked and made the poor decision to jump over fences and hide in a thick copse with large brambles and nettles," Cambridgeshire Police wrote on Facebook.

The force used several hashtags including "wear some pants to bed" and "the cheek of it", adding: "He has received what can only be described as pretty nasty cuts to ALL areas of his body."

He was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and remains in custody.