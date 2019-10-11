Image copyright Andy McClagish Image caption The dip became a hole in a matter of minutes, a resident said

A "sinkhole" has opened up in a street after a water main burst.

It appeared at about 09:15 BST in Walton Road in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

Resident Andy McClagish said: "My wife walked past at about 9am and it was just a dip, but 15 minutes later the sinkhole had sunk."

Anglian Water, which investigated, said the burst main "has caused some subsidence of the road surface" and it was trying to repair it "as quickly, and as safely as possible".

Mr McClagish, who lives close to the hole, said the road "has been dipping and sinking for about six months" and said water pressure in the area could be a "little hit and miss".

His wife took photos when the hole appeared, and put a cone next to it to warn others.

A number of people commented on the new road feature on Facebook, saying: "It's a new pond, mate", and suggesting it could be used as the Fenland town's "new fishing lake".

Image copyright Andy McClagish Image caption It was caused by a burst water main in Walton Road in the north of the Fenland town

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "A small number of properties in the area may be experiencing a loss of supply, or a reduction in water pressure, but we expect full supply to return by the end of the day."

He apologised to customers affected by the issue and said three-way traffic lights had been installed to allow workers to make repairs to both the pipe and the road.