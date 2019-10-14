Image copyright Essex Fire and Rescue Service

A pony has been rescued from a swimming pool after taking a late-night dip.

The animal fell into the water in the early hours of Monday after wandering on to the grounds of a property in Chelmsford, Essex.

Firefighters helped lift the stricken creature to safety after being called to Coalhill Lane at 05:15 BST.

The pony avoided serious injury but was left in the care of a vet as a precaution, Essex Fire Service said.