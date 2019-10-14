Pony rescued from Chelmsford swimming pool
14 October 2019
A pony has been rescued from a swimming pool after taking a late-night dip.
The animal fell into the water in the early hours of Monday after wandering on to the grounds of a property in Chelmsford, Essex.
Firefighters helped lift the stricken creature to safety after being called to Coalhill Lane at 05:15 BST.
The pony avoided serious injury but was left in the care of a vet as a precaution, Essex Fire Service said.