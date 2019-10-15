Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption The driver sustained "slight" injuries, police said

A driver escaped with minor injuries when his van hit a railway bridge and was sliced in half.

The rear of the white van was completely crushed by the impact with the bridge on the B1098 in Stonea, Cambridgeshire.

The bridge, which is on the Ely-Peterborough railway line, has a height restriction of 7ft (2.1m).

In 2018, Network Rail said it was the second most hit railway bridge in Britain.

Cambridgeshire Police tweeted: "A male has received slight injuries in the RTC where a van has hit the low railway bridge."

Photographs from the scene show the smashed windscreen of the white van under the bridge, while the rear has been almost sliced off and completely crushed.

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption The van crashed into the bridge at about 08:10 BST

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption The rear of the van was almost sliced off by the impact

British Transport Police and Network Rail engineers are on site together with a recovery vehicle.

A Network Rail spokesman said the bridge was fitted with a protection beam which absorbed the impact of the strike, which happened at about 08:10 BST.

The bridge was not damaged and services on the Ely-Peterborough line were only affected for about 20 minutes, he said.