Image caption The man died at the scene of Prince Close

Four people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with a fatal stabbing have been released.

The victim, a man in his 30s, died in Prince Close in Eaton Socon, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday.

Two people - a man, 68, and woman, 64 - have been released under investigation. Two other people, from London, were released with no further action.

A man in his 30s, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.