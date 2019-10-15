Cambridgeshire

St Neots murder inquiry: Four released over stabbing death

  • 15 October 2019
Prince Close in Eaton Socon
Image caption The man died at the scene of Prince Close

Four people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with a fatal stabbing have been released.

The victim, a man in his 30s, died in Prince Close in Eaton Socon, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday.

Two people - a man, 68, and woman, 64 - have been released under investigation. Two other people, from London, were released with no further action.

A man in his 30s, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites