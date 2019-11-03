Image caption Police said they were "monitoring the situation" at Colmworth Business Park

Police have been trying to stop people joining an illegal rave at a disused industrial building.

Officers spotted the party at Colmworth Business Park in Eaton Socon, Cambridgeshire, while on patrol at about 23:20 GMT on Saturday.

Cambridgeshire Police said up to 40 people were still inside and a dispersal order was put in place and 200 people have left.

One woman said music could be heard "from miles away" and kept her awake.

Police said more than 35 officers attended and eight were still at the building.

Two people have been arrested, one man on suspicion of drug driving and the other on suspicion of failing to comply with the dispersal order.

A resident of Eynesbury, more than a mile away, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "I first heard the noise at about 23:15 and I thought it was my neighbours having a party, but by 01:00 I realised it wasn't them.

"It kept waking me up and at about 06:00 I looked on social media and found out it was a rave."

"It is so rude of the ravers, they are breaking the law, it really is a step too far," she added.

Another comment on social media said: "Been up all night, not the happiest of households.

Not everyone was as annoyed, as another said: "Let them have fun, I am sure there is more pressing matters you [police] should be attending to."