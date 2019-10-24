Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Image caption Bill the horse had to be lifted out of the hole he had fallen in

A shire horse has been rescued after falling into a sewage pit.

The animal, named Bill, got stuck in the deep hole in Hildersham, Cambridgeshire, on Tuesday, after becoming "spooked", Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

It had to be hoisted out by three crews using specialist lifting equipment and the help of a nearby farmer.

The fire service said the horse had a few cuts and bruises but was recovering well and was back with its owners.

Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Image caption The horse was completely stuck in the tank

Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Image caption Fire crews, his owners and a vet helped in the rescue