Fire guts former Cambridge squash club
- 25 October 2019
A former squash club has been gutted after a large fire took hold in the early hours of the morning.
It broke out in the disused building off Histon Road in Cambridge at about 03:25 BST.
At its height, about 50 firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Suffolk tackled the flames and nearby residents were told to keep doors and windows closed.
Crews remained on the scene damping down and an investigation into the cause was expected to start later.