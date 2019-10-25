Cambridgeshire

Fire guts former Cambridge squash club

  • 25 October 2019
Fire at former squash club Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue
Image caption The blaze began in the early hours of the morning

A former squash club has been gutted after a large fire took hold in the early hours of the morning.

It broke out in the disused building off Histon Road in Cambridge at about 03:25 BST.

At its height, about 50 firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Suffolk tackled the flames and nearby residents were told to keep doors and windows closed.

Crews remained on the scene damping down and an investigation into the cause was expected to start later.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption The building is on Histon Road, heading north from the city centre

