Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption PC Lee Rumsey resigned from Cambridgeshire Police last month

A former police officer who was alleged to have said he hit the wrong pedal during a pursuit has been found to have committed gross misconduct.

PC Lee Rumsey, 50, was the driver of a police car pursuing another vehicle along Morley Way in Woodston, Peterborough, on 29 August 2017.

A criminal trial, after which he was cleared of dangerous driving, heard his marked car had hit a fleeing suspect.

A disciplinary panel found he had breached professional standards.

The officer was part of the Road Policing Unit and resigned from Cambridgeshire Police last month.

The panel said he would have been given a final written warning had he remained a serving officer.

During his criminal trial earlier this year, the court heard PC Rumsey had been with a colleague, Sgt Declan McDonagh, on a routine Cambridgeshire Police patrol when they pursued a silver Mercedes after it over-steered on a roundabout.

The Mercedes then crashed and the driver ran off.

Prosecutor Benedict Peers claimed the officer twice drove deliberately at the fleeing suspect, however, he said PC Rumsey told his colleague "sorry mate, I had a senior moment and hit the wrong pedal".

On Wednesday an independent panel found PC Rumsey had breached the standards of professional behaviour for use of force, authority, respect and courtesy and orders and instructions.