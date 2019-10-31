Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire driver caught with provisional licence 14 years out of date

  • 31 October 2019
Police found a driver had been using an expired provisional licence Image copyright BCH road policing unit
A driver has been caught on the roads with a provisional licence 14 years out of date.

The man was initially stopped by police for having no insurance on Wednesday in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

It was only after further checks officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit realised he had been driving as a learner for over a decade.

He has now been reported and the car has been seized.

The DVLA said all photocard driving licences (including full or provisional) must be renewed every 10 years.

