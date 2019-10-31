Cambridgeshire driver caught with provisional licence 14 years out of date
A driver has been caught on the roads with a provisional licence 14 years out of date.
The man was initially stopped by police for having no insurance on Wednesday in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.
It was only after further checks officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit realised he had been driving as a learner for over a decade.
He has now been reported and the car has been seized.
PETERBOROUGH- initially stopped for no insurance. From further checks male has been driving for past 14 years on a expired provisional licence 😳— BCH Road Policing (@roadpoliceBCH) October 30, 2019
Driver reported and car seized.
1318 / 2003 pic.twitter.com/X60pe83zGV
End of Twitter post by @roadpoliceBCH
The DVLA said all photocard driving licences (including full or provisional) must be renewed every 10 years.