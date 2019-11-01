Tractor spills 11 tonnes of potatoes on road in Cambridgeshire
- 1 November 2019
A tractor has overturned spilling 11 tonnes of potatoes across a road.
The accident happened on the A1101 near Littleport in Cambridgeshire at about 11:30 GMT.
The driver - who had minor injuries - was swerving to avoid an oncoming vehicle and "fishtailed into a ditch", the county's road policing unit said.
Motorists are warned the road will remain closed "whilst 11 tonnes of potatoes are cleared up", they added.