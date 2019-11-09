A man has been arrested after eight suspected migrants were found in the back of a lorry.

He was held on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration after the vehicle was stopped on the A14 close to the village of Spaldwick, near Huntingdon.

Cambridgeshire police officers were alerted on Thursday evening by a call from someone in the back of the lorry.

It is understood the man arrested was the driver and he has since been released without charge.

A man inside the vehicle was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation and the welfare of the people involved, thought to be from Iraq and Iran, had been handed to the immigration services.