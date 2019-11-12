Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption The driver crashed into the home in the King's Hedges area of Cambridge on Monday evening

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed into a bungalow.

Police said it was lucky "nobody was killed" when a Vauxhall Corsa smashed into the home by the junction of Campkin Road and Northfield Avenue in Cambridge at at 21:15 GMT on Monday.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was three times over the drink-drive limit.

A police spokeswoman said the resident in the house was "shaken but not injured".

"The black Vauxhall Corsa remains at the scene while structural engineers decide whether the property is safe," she added.

A roadside breath test showed the driver had 111 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption The driver was about three times over the legal drink-drive limit

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit warned of the dangers of drink-driving as it "genuinely ruins lives, simple luck nobody was killed when this drink driver hit someone's home, although the homeowner will have his life disrupted for some time".

The man remains in police custody.