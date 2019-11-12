St Neots: Death of 12-week-old boy 'suspicious'
- 12 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 12-week-old boy at the centre of an attempted murder investigation has now died.
The boy, from St Neots in Cambridgeshire, died at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Monday following injuries he sustained on 1 November.
Police are treating the death as suspicious and earlier this month arrested a man and woman on suspicion of attempted murder.
The man and woman were released on police bail until 28 November.