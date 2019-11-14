Passengers feared trapped in minibus crash

Image copyright PA Image caption The East of England Ambulance Service said 15 people are being treated at the scene

A number of people are feared seriously injured and trapped following a crash involving a minibus in Cambridgeshire.

The two-vehicle crash was reported on the B1040 Somersham Road near the villages of Woodhurst and Bluntisham, at 16:51 GMT.

"Multiple people are involved and some are seriously injured," Cambridgeshire Police said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for East of England Ambulance Service said there are as many as 15 casualties.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the B1040 junction of Wheatsheaf Road north of St Ives, Cambridgeshire

Roads in either direction near Wheatsheaf Road are closed and diversions are in place through Pidley.

The emergency services - including 10 ambulances, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and a hazard response team - are at the scene.