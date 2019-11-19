Cambridgeshire

Investigation as man dies at Brampton construction site

  • 19 November 2019
Buckden Road, Brampton Image copyright Google
Image caption The accident happened at a site near Buckden Road in Brampton

A man has died in an incident at a construction site.

The man, in his 20s, died at a building development on Buckden Road in Brampton, Cambridgeshire, at about 13:45 GMT on Monday.

Ambulances and an air ambulance were sent, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious, but the incident had been referred to the Health and Safety Executive.

