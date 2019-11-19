Image copyright Google Image caption A lorry was pulled over at services off junction 21 of the A14,, where it meets the A1

Three people have been taken to hospital after eight were found in the back of a lorry.

The vehicle was stopped near Brampton Hut services on the A14 in Cambridgeshire at about 12:00 GMT.

Police said three of those in the lorry were taken to hospital, but none were believed to be seriously ill.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration and government agency officials have been informed, they said.