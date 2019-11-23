Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption Tucano aircraft are often used as trainer aeroplanes including at bases such as RAF Wittering near Peterborough

A Tucano aircraft pilot feared there was a "high risk" of collision after his plane came within 100m (327ft) of a microlight, said a report.

Two Tucano trainers had just left RAF Wittering, Cambridgeshire, on the afternoon of 30 May when the incident took place.

The planes were nearing Cottesmore in Rutland at low level when a pilot saw a red microlight pass by his left side.

The Airprox Board said it showed the importance of "effective lookout".

The board's report said the pilots of the Tucanos would have had no prior information of the microlight and it does not appear to have shown up on radar.

The report added that the former RAF airfield at Cottesmore is often used by microlight pilots, although the pilot in this case was not be traced.

It said the pilot assessed that the risk of collision was high.

Members of the board debated how close the collision was with some saying there was "no risk" and others saying it was "too close for comfort".