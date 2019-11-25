Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Benyamin Hussain was on a night out when he died after being punched to the ground, a jury heard

A rugby player killed a teenager on a night out with a single punch, a court heard.

Benyamin Hussain, 18, died from a "catastrophic brain injury" after he was hit by Hamish Daniel in Cambridge early on 15 November 2018.

A court heard that after delivering the punch Mr Daniel "walked away with his hands in his pockets".

Mr Daniel, 24, of Redston Road, Crouch End, London, claims he acted in self-defence and denies manslaughter.

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson said Mr Hussain, from Watford, had been in Cambridge visiting a school friend and was part of a group in the Revolution bar on a student night.

Mr Daniel was also on a night out in the same bar after playing in a game of rugby earlier in the day, the jury heard.

Mr Jackson said that at about 03:00 GMT the bar closed but there was "antagonism" between two groups that the doormen were trying to break up.

He said that while the doormen were trying to intervene, Mr Daniel can be heard saying, "you're out one way, you're out cold" to a member of the opposing group on bodycam footage.

The groups then initially separated before coming together again near a bus stop on St Andrew's Street, and after showing the jury CCTV footage Mr Jackson said "you may think if Mr Hussain was doing anything it was his best to try to calm things down".

Mr Jackson said Mr Daniel then gave Mr Hussain a punch which "effectively knocked him off his feet to the ground" and he suffered the fatal injuries when the back of his head hit the pavement.

The defendant was soon stopped by police officers but said to those with him "don't say anything yet", Mr Jackson said.

Mr Daniel was later arrested and when interviewed at a police station said he "thought if he didn't hit Mr Hussain he would be hit himself".

The trial continues.