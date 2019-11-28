Image caption Police were called to a property in Coleridge Road at 16:40 GMT on Wednesday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Cambridge.

Emergency services were called to a property in Coleridge Road at about 14:40 GMT on Wednesday.

Cambridgeshire Police said a woman in her 50s was treated by paramedics at the scene but died on the way to hospital.

A 36-year-old man from Cambridge who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.