Cambridge murder arrest over woman's death
- 28 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Cambridge.
Emergency services were called to a property in Coleridge Road at about 14:40 GMT on Wednesday.
Cambridgeshire Police said a woman in her 50s was treated by paramedics at the scene but died on the way to hospital.
A 36-year-old man from Cambridge who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.