Image caption Police were called to a property in Coleridge Road at 16:40 GMT on Wednesday

A man has been charged with murdering a woman who died from a neck injury.

Katy Sprague was treated by paramedics at a property in Coleridge Road, Cambridge, at 16:40 GMT on Wednesday, but died on the way to hospital.

Zac Jackson, 36, of Coleridge Road, has been charged with murder and will appear before Peterborough magistrates later.

Police said a post-mortem examination found 51-year-old Ms Sprague "died from compression of the neck".