Man charged with Cambridge woman's murder
- 29 November 2019
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who died from a neck injury.
Katy Sprague was treated by paramedics at a property in Coleridge Road, Cambridge, at 16:40 GMT on Wednesday, but died on the way to hospital.
Zac Jackson, 36, of Coleridge Road, has been charged with murder and will appear before Peterborough magistrates later.
Police said a post-mortem examination found 51-year-old Ms Sprague "died from compression of the neck".