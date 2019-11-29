Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Benjamin Free admitted a string of offences

A man who invited a girl on a dog walk before raping her has been jailed for 18 years.

Benjamin Free, 21, took her out in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, in November 2018 and forced himself on her in a secluded area, police said.

After the girl disclosed the rape, sexual offences with two other girls invited on dog walks came to light.

At Cambridge Crown Court, he was jailed after admitting numerous charges, including raping a girl under 13.

Animal images

Cambridgeshire Police said the previous two victims were invited on walks between March and September 2018.

Again while in secluded areas, he touched them intimately, police said, and asked them to perform sex acts on him.

When Free, of New Road, Chatteris, was arrested on 4 December, hundreds of indecent images were found on his electronic devices.

He admitted five counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, three counts of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, one of sexual activity with a girl under 16, one of inciting a girl under 16 to engage in sexual activity, three of making an indecent image of a child and one of possessing extreme images involving animals.

Det Con Steve Ward said: "Free preyed on young, vulnerable girls for his own satisfaction. I'd like to commend the bravery of the victims in coming forward and helping us secure the sentence."