Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Benyamin Hussain had been on a night out at the Revolution bar in Cambridge

A rugby player accused of killing a teenager who hit his head after being punched on a night out has been cleared of manslaughter.

Hamish Daniel, 24, said he was acting in self defence when he hit Benyamin Hussain, 18, in Cambridge early on 15 November 2018.

Mr Daniel, of Crouch End, north London, said he "thought if he didn't hit Mr Hussain he would be hit himself".

He was found not guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Cambridge Crown Court.

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson said Mr Hussain, from Watford, had been in Cambridge visiting a school friend and was part of a group in the Revolution bar on a student night.

The court heard that Daniel, of Redston Road, was also in the bar with a group connected to Cambridge Saxons rugby club.

Image caption Benyamin Hussain was punched at a bus stop near the Grand Arcade shopping centre

Mr Jackson said that at about 03:00 GMT the bar closed but there was "antagonism" between two groups that the doormen were trying to break up.

The groups then separated before coming together again near a bus stop on St Andrew's Street.

After showing the jury CCTV footage, Mr Jackson said "you may think if Mr Hussain was doing anything it was his best to try to calm things down".

But the defendant claimed that at one point Mr Hussain was "getting right up into the face" of another man.

Mr Hussain's fatal injuries were caused when he hit his head on the pavement following a punch and he died in hospital later that day.