Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to John F Kennedy Court in Wisbech

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Cambridgeshire.

Emergency services were called to John F Kennedy Court in Wisbech just before 11:30 GMT after concerns were raised for his welfare.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women and a man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody. Police, ambulance, air ambulance and fire crews attended.