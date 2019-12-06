Wisbech: Three arrests as police launch murder inquiry
- 6 December 2019
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Cambridgeshire.
Emergency services were called to John F Kennedy Court in Wisbech just before 11:30 GMT after concerns were raised for his welfare.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two women and a man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody. Police, ambulance, air ambulance and fire crews attended.