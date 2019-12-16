Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Bramble and Crumble, now called Coco and Maximus, have found new homes in time for Christmas

Two puppies dumped in a cage in a remote barn with no food or water have been found new homes.

Cockapoos Bramble and Crumble were found abandoned a year ago in Gorefield, Cambridgeshire.

It is believed the six-week-old pups had been there for at least two days, and two of their siblings had already died of starvation and dehydration.

The RSPCA said the surviving dogs needed "round-the-clock" care before they were ready to be rehomed.

Inspector Justin Stubbs said: "We sadly see some awful things that happen to animals, but this truly is one of the worst I have had to deal with. I was devastated by what happened to these puppies.

"These poor pups were abandoned in a cage in such a remote place that the chances of them ever being found was almost zero.

"It was very clear that whoever dumped them didn't want them to be found, which is a very chilling thought."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The puppies were six weeks old when they were rescued by the RSPCA

Aimee Cumpson and her partner James Williams, from Peterborough, adopted Bramble, now named Coco.

Ms Cumpson said: "She's very playful and my boys love playing with her. She's so adorable and just amazing really.

"She has such a good temperament considering what has happened to her. I don't think it's affected her at all."

Crumble, who has been renamed Maximus, was adopted by Andrea Bywater and her family in Downham Market, Norfolk.

She said: "Max will be well and truly spoilt rotten this Christmas.

"We usually just spend Christmas with the family, nice and relaxed but Max will definitely get some presents and some treats too."