Image copyright CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Image caption Cooking vats and gas tanks were discovered at the nursery business in Cambridgeshire

A nursery business is still employing vulnerable workers in "unacceptable conditions", police investigating modern day slavery have found.

Officers found five Vietnamese workers living on site during a follow-up safeguarding visit to a agricultural nursery in Kneesworth, Cambridgeshire.

Eight people were rescued from the farm in September 2018 during a search by a specialist police team.

Slavery is a "very true and real occurrence", a police spokeswoman said.

The spot check, on Friday, was carried out by a combined team from Cambridgeshire Police, South Cambridgeshire District Council and the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA).

Image copyright CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Image caption Officers investigating modern slavery found evidence of washing and cooking at the site

Image copyright CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Image caption The operation was a follow-up to checks made at the site 15 months ago

The five men were living in "cramped and poor conditions", with one 51-year-old claiming he arrived in the country on the back of a lorry in 2014, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of immigration offences but later released on bail to attend an immigration centre.

Sgt Emma Hilson said: "The purpose of this visit was to check on the vulnerable people living within our community and ensure they are protected from any type of exploitation.

"While we didn't find anyone actively working at the nursery, the conditions in which the people there were living were unacceptable."

Image copyright Google Image caption Kneesworth is near Royston on the Cambridgeshire-Hertfordshire border

Image copyright CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Image caption The men were living in two cramped caravans on the site

Officers found two caravans, washing and cooking facilities, as well as animals "kept in poor conditions".

"It's often a misconception that slavery is a thing of the past however, sadly, it is a very true and real occurrence," Sgt Hilson added.

"It is a hidden crime that occurs across the county, even in some of our most affluent areas. Increasing intelligence in this area is key to protecting the vulnerable."